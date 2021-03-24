Bill Miranda | Eat Local and Shop Local

Supporting local businesses and restaurants in Santa Clarita is a wonderful way to help our community during these unprecedented times. I’m amazed by the efforts taken by our residents to ensure local businesses and restaurants are supported and able to continue serving our city. Our community continues to show resilience when faced with adversity. Now, more than ever, it is important to shop and eat local.

When you step foot inside a local establishment, you are supporting not only the business owners and staff but also your neighbors, friends and acquaintances. Local businesses provide jobs to college students, retirees and veterans. Stop by a local coffee shop and spark conversation with the owner, learn about who they are and how they started their business. Experience firsthand what makes the local businesses and restaurants in Santa Clarita so special.

Santa Clarita is filled with a variety of shopping and dining opportunities, sure to pique the interest of any resident. Take a trip to Old Town Newhall, where bakeries, boutiques and eateries fill every corner. These unique businesses are what make Santa Clarita such an amazing community to live in. With your support, local businesses can continue to thrive and provide opportunity for new businesses to set up shop in our beautiful neighborhoods.

Don’t forget to check out the more than 200 businesses that have signed up for the Santa Clarita Safer Business Commitment. The Santa Clarita Safer Business Commitment encourages local businesses and restaurants to commit to following safety guidelines and best practices, as issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. By taking the Santa Clarita Safer Business Commitment, businesses agree to adhere to providing COVID-19 awareness training for employees, ensuring employees stay home when feeling ill, usage of face coverings, conducting temperature checks on employees, offering a contactless payment option when possible, increased sanitation and cleaning procedures and much more. These businesses and restaurants are committed to ensuring a safe environment for employees, customers and the community. Explore through the list of Santa Clarita Safer Businesses at VisitSantaClarita.com/SaferBusinessCommitment/List.

Throughout uncertainty, businesses and restaurants continue to show adaptability to serve residents. For residents who prefer a contactless way to shop and eat local, many businesses offer delivery and curbside pickup. Don’t forget to check out their websites to shop online or purchase gift cards to show your support.

There are countless ways to support local businesses and restaurants in the Santa Clarita Valley. Business owners and staff continue to go above and beyond to provide a safe and clean environment for all residents. As COVID-19 restrictions ease, please remember to continue to wear a face covering and maintain a distance of 6 feet from people who are not in your household.

I admire the hard work and dedication business owners and staff continue to show throughout this time to ensure all residents feel safe when indoor shopping or outdoor dining. Let’s continue to support our local business and please remember to treat others with kindness at all times. The next time you need to run out to do a little shopping or are looking for a new restaurant, seek out a local business and see what they have to offer. I’ll see you around town!

Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].