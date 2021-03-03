COVID-19: L.A. County reports more than 1,500 cases

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 1,759

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,195,913

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 116

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 21,669

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,476; 32% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 1: 16, with 1,151 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: To be released Wednesday afternoon.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV as of March 2: 26,138

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of March 2: 268, with one additional death reported by Henry Mayo Saturday and another Monday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 19,153

Unincorporated – Acton: 446

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 254

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 44

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 790

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,597 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17

Unincorporated – Saugus: 131

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,055

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 309

Unincorporated – Valencia: 181