COVID-19: L.A. County reports more than 1,500 cases

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday:
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 1,759
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,195,913
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 116
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 21,669
Hospitalizations countywide: 1,476; 32% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 1: 16, with 1,151 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: To be released Wednesday afternoon.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV as of March 2: 26,138
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of March 2: 268, with one additional death reported by Henry Mayo Saturday and another Monday.
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 19,153
Unincorporated – Acton: 446
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 254
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 44
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 790
Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,597 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40
Unincorporated – Newhall: 66
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17
Unincorporated – Saugus: 131
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 40
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,055
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 309
Unincorporated – Valencia: 181