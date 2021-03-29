COVID-19: Low figures result of weekend lag

COVID-19. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday, noting that the low figures may be a result in the lag of weekend reporting:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 378

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,218,583

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 7

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,084

Hospitalizations countywide: 655; 27% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 19: 8, with 1,176 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 11, 8 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,101

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of March 28: 298

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of March 22: 33.4%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of March 22: 31.8%

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 19,886

Unincorporated – Acton: 460

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 267

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 47

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 823

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,675 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 41

Unincorporated – Newhall: 68

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17

Unincorporated – Saugus: 128

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 39

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,119

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 331

Unincorporated – Valencia: 184

Signal Staff

