COVID-19: More than 2K cases reported countywide

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 2,253

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,198,098



New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 119

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 21,778



Hospitalizations countywide: 1,401; 32% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 3: 12, with 1,157 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 87, 70 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,253

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 268, with one additional death reported by Henry Mayo Saturday, one Monday and another Wednesday.



The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 19,242

Unincorporated – Acton: 450

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 254

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 44

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 794

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,603 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17

Unincorporated – Saugus: 132

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,060

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 314

Unincorporated – Valencia: 182