COVID-19: More than 2K cases reported countywide

Courtesy of CDC
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday:   

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 2,253 

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,198,098  
  

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 119 

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 21,778 
  

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,401; 32% of whom are in the ICU.  

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 3: 12, with 1,157 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.  

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 87, 70 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita. 

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,253 

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 268, with one additional death reported by Henry Mayo Saturday, one Monday and another Wednesday.  
  

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:  

City of Santa Clarita: 19,242 

Unincorporated – Acton: 450 

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 254  

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 44  

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 794 

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,603 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable) 

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40  

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66  

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1  

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 14  

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17  

Unincorporated – Saugus: 132  

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 40  

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,060 

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 314 

Unincorporated – Valencia: 182 

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

