COVID-19: SCV sees 73 cases

Coronavirus. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 1,313

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,203,152

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 22

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 22,029

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,176; 31% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 3: 12, with 1,157 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 73, 59 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,478

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of March 6: 271

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 19,417

Unincorporated – Acton: 454

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 256

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 45

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 800

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,623 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 65

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17

Unincorporated – Saugus: 132

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,076

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 315

Unincorporated – Valencia: 182

Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS