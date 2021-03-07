COVID-19: SCV sees 73 cases

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Sunday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 1,313

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,203,152

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 22

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 22,029

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,176; 31% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 3: 12, with 1,157 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 73, 59 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,478

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of March 6: 271

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 19,417

Unincorporated – Acton: 454

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 256

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 45

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 800

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,623 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 65

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17

Unincorporated – Saugus: 132

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 40

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,076

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 315

Unincorporated – Valencia: 182