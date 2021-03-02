Crime watch March 1, 2021: from the SCV Sheriff’s Station field reports

Editor’s note: The following article was compiled from reports recently available at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The reports are preliminary, compiled by deputies who respond to calls for service. There is no arrest information available for these reports.

Nuisance arrest

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 24300 block of Creekside Road in Valencia regarding a business-disturbance call for service around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

“It was reported two male adults inside the vicinity were recording customers,” according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

During the course of their investigation, deputies learned one of the men, a 36-year-old Santa Paula man who refused to give his occupation, used offensive wording likely to provoke an immediate reaction against the victim and other customers while recording them.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of using offensive language in public and committing a public nuisance.

Felon in the house

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies were also called to a residence on the 29000 block of Sheridan Road in Val Verde at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday, regarding a trespassing call.

Upon arrival, deputies detained a man matching the suspect’s description.

During their investigation, deputies learned the victim had a restraining order against her grandson, the suspect. A search of the suspect resulted in the recovery of drug paraphernalia and narcotics. A search of his property resulted in the recovery of ammunition. A check by the deputies revealed the suspect was a previously convicted felon.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition, violating a court order, multiple possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Disturbance on Sierra Highway

SCV deputies Saturday responded to a business on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country at approximately 7:15 p.m. regarding a business-disturbance call.

Upon arrival, a man was detained as part of a trespassing investigation. During their investigation, deputies learned the man yelled profanities and made verbal threats against an employee at the store. The customer was ordered to leave multiple times by employees, but on separate occasions refused to leave. He was ultimately arrested on suspicion of criminal threats, public nuisance and trespassing.