Crime watch March 8, 2021: from law enforcement field reports

Editor’s note: The following article was compiled from reports recently available at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the California Highway Patrol. The reports are preliminary, compiled by deputies and officers who respond to calls for service.

A bizarre hit, run and return to the scene — armed

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to Pine and Fourth streets at about 1 a.m. Thursday, after a report of a hit-and-run crash, as well as a report of a possible assault with a deadly weapon.

A white sedan, which had several occupants in it yelling obscenities, nearly collided with a driver headed eastbound on Market Street, near Railroad Avenue in Newhall, according to the initial report.

The white sedan continued southbound on Pine Street, heading out of view of the alleged victim, the report noted. As the victim arrived at a residence on Pine Street, the same vehicle drove by and collided with the victim’s vehicle, and then fled out of view.

A short period later, the vehicle returned and the man who was driving the white sedan displayed a firearm while making an unknown statement. The vehicle then fled out of view.

Deputies then located a vehicle matching the white sedan described by the victim, on the 24200 block of Pine Street in Newhall. While detaining the occupants of the vehicle, who attempted to flee, a brief struggle ensued with one of the occupants. The victim positively identified the 22-year-old man detained by deputies as the driver. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and exhibiting a firearm. A 21-year-old passenger in the white sedan was arrested on suspicion of obstructing/delaying a peace officer, as well as an alleged parole violation.

The one who didn’t get away

California Highway Patrol officers nabbed one of two vehicles alleged to be taking part in a race late Thursday night.

A patrol vehicle with the Newhall-Area Office was heading northbound on Interstate 5 when it came upon a late-model Dodge Challenger and a silver 1998 BMW 540 sedan as both cars were merging onto I-5. The two cars apparently lined up and then sped ahead of the officer as though they were taking part in a race, reaching speeds of approximately 120 mph as the officers in the patrol car alerted the vehicles to its presence.

The Dodge pulled off the freeway at the next exit, before officers could ascertain the vehicle’s plates. The 31-year-old Newhall man who was driving the BMW continued, and was then pulled over by the CHP officers in pursuit. The driver was cited for an illegal speed contest and his vehicle was towed.

Taking the bike for a walk

SCV deputies patrolling near the intersection of Furnivall Avenue and Soledad Street in Canyon Country around 9:30 p.m. Saturday observed a man walking with his bicycle in the middle of the street. While speaking with the 39-year-old man, deputies observed signs and symptoms similar to someone under the influence of a controlled substance. Deputies conducted a field sobriety test and determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance. During a search, deputies located narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The man was ultimately arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brass knuckles, fake gun, no license

On Saturday, Feb. 27, at approximately 5:30 p.m., deputies patrolling near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and Vanderbilt Way in Valencia observed a vehicle driving with expired registration. Upon contacting the driver, deputies learned he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. While searching the suspect, deputies located a set of metal knuckles. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a second set of metal knuckles, drug paraphernalia, a pellet gun altered to appear as an authentic firearm, and narcotics. The 42-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing metal knuckles, possessing a firearm replica, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, being an unlicensed driver and multiple possessions of narcotics.