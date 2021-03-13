Deputies investigate shooting in Canyon Country





Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a pedestrian-vs.-car shooting around 9 p.m. Friday that left two injured in Canyon Country, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

“I can confirm that shots were fired,” said Lt. James Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, adding through their investigation, deputies learned there were two people who transported themselves to the hospital, who are being treated for gunshot injuries.

Witnesses initially reported a shooting that involved a pedestrian and a vehicle, both of which left the scene, near the intersection of Silk Tree Way and Cherry Willow Drive. Deputies suspect a person walked up to the vehicle and opened fire.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect in the shooting as of 10:15 p.m., Royal added. There are also deputies at the hospital to interview the shooting victims. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Fire officials confirmed Friday evening no one called medical personnel to that area at that time to treat any injuries associated with a shooting.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.