Grapevine reopens following snow closure

Interstate 5 reopened over the Grapevine pass after an overnight closure due to snow and ice, according to Caltrans officials.

California Highway Patrol officers reopened I-5 in both directions around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after it was closed at Parker Road around 8 p.m. Monday.

While CHP is not escorting traffic through the pass, Caltrans crews are expected to continue working through the day to remove any remaining snow and treat any icy spots.

Sunny skies have already returned to the area, with weather forecasts predicting higher temperatures in the 50s Tuesday, along with clear skies and temperatures increasing to the 60s for the remainder of the week, according to National Weather Service officials.

Caltrans officials ask commuters to drive slow through the area as crews work.