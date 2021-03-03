Hart district announces Foothill League team schedules

The Foothill League is set to resume after more than a year, with William S. Hart Union High School District officials announcing Tuesday the schedules for games and matches for the remainder of the year.

Although the schedule continues to prohibit indoor activity, such as basketball and volleyball, students will compete in outdoor sports, such as football, cross country, baseball, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, and track and field, beginning and ending their competitive seasons against crosstown rivals before the academic year concludes this summer.

“We are very pleased that many of our student-athletes, who have been conditioning only for some time, will have the opportunity to practice and compete in their respective sports,” said Michael Vierra, Hart district assistant superintendent of human resources. “We are also very thankful to all the coaches, trainers, administrators and other athletic staff who have put a program together so quickly for our students after the recent announcements from the California and Los Angeles Departments of Public Health.”

The decision follows an announcement last week from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health that said most youth and adult sports could start up again due to the improving COVID-19 infection numbers.

Fall sports, also known as Season 1 sports, are set to adhere to the following schedule:

Five-game football league schedule for each school. First football games are the weekend of March 18-20. Season concludes April 17.

Cross Country One dual meet per team. Dual meets are March 5 and March 6 at Central Park.

Girls Volleyball Prohibited until Yellow Tier.



Spring sports, also known as Season 2 sports, are set to adhere to the following schedule:

Baseball, Golf, Lacrosse, Soccer, Softball, Swimming and Diving, Tennis, Track and Field. Beginning March 1. Participating in full league schedules and playoff opportunities.

Boys Volleyball Prohibited until Yellow Tier.

Boys and Girls Basketball Prohibited until Yellow Tier.



Outdoor sports teams are allowed to practice and hold their games as long as teams wear face coverings as much as possible and practice physical distancing as much as possible. Observers are limited to household members only (two members per athlete in Foothill League competitions), competitions are between two teams only, and sport-specific hygiene protocols must be in place, district officials said in the press release.

Additionally, football is the only sport required to have all participants take a weekly COVID-19 test until the adjusted case rate in L.A. County drops below seven per 100,000. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is said to be partnered with the district to ensure the testing protocol is followed.