Interesting Facts About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is the main topic in the global financial industry for the past 1 year. This cryptocurrency has managed to reach heights we never thought are possible. Thanks to the recent events, its value is beyond what any expert could’ve predicted.

That is why its network is growing rapidly and expands with each passing day. As of 2021, there are more than 5 million Bitcoin users, which is a very impressive number. The fact that Bitcoin is so well-accepted leads some analysts to believe that it has the potential to become an official global payment method in the distant future.

But, until that scenario happens, we have nothing to do but wait. So, while we wait to see how this matter unfolds, we decided to lift up the level of amusement and name a few interesting facts about this cryptocurrency, so let’s check them out.

The Number 1 Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin is the most desired and most popular cryptocurrency in the world. Due to the fact that it is extremely valuable, it has a huge network, and great stability, a majority of the people who decide to enter the crypto world, invest in Bitcoin.

Not only that, but Bitcoin is one of the most secure cryptocurrencies because it puts a lot of focus on user safety by providing them with a certain level of online anonymity. Online safety is a massive benefit since we live in an era where thousands of people fall victim to these scams. An added interesting fact here is that Bitcoin has never been hacked.

One of the few cryptocurrencies that can par at some of these fields with Bitcoin is Ripple. Since this cryptocurrency is still on the rise, many investors see a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in it, without facing any major risks of losing money. You can find more info about Ripple, how to trade with it, how to buy it, etc. at immediate bitcoin official website.

Its Creator is Could Be Any Of Us

One of the biggest mysteries that surrounds Bitcoin is the fact that its creator remains an unidentified individual to this day. As far as we know, Bitcoin could be created by a family member of yours, a friend, or your neighbour. Although there have been many speculations as to who might its creator be, none of it has been confirmed.

Bitcoin Reached Massive Heights in 2020 and 2021

2020 and 2021 were historical years for Bitcoin as the cryptocurrency managed to reach heights like never before. For the first time in history, its value crossed $50,000 in value and in doing so, Bitcoin is now as valuable as gold, if not more valuable.

This is a huge milestone, considering the fact that for as long as we can remember, gold has been the most valuable product on the planet. To add to that, while many thought that Bitcoin would collapse at the end of 2020, the cryptocurrency has shown no signs of slowing down, even though its price has been climbing at a massive rate for the past 3 months.

Numerous Global Brands Support It

Many global brands saw the full potential of Bitcoin, which is why they decided to integrate it into their system and use it as an accepted payment method. Some of the brands that deserve a mention here are Starbucks, AT&T, Wikipedia, Microsoft, Whole Foods, and Expedia.

Recently, even Tesla Motors joined the bandwagon after the company invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin. Elon Musk has stated that they see a huge potential in this investment and that their company plans to accept payments with this cryptocurrency shortly.