Jackknifed big rig stalls truck route traffic

A jackknifed big rig stalls traffic on the Interstate 5 truck routes on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Courtesy of Oscar Sol
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A jackknifed big rig resulted in a SigAlert and the closure of the Interstate 5 truck route lanes Wednesday morning. 

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the solo-vehicle crash around 5:45 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 at Highway 14, according to Officer Tony Polizzi. 

While non-injury, the collision resulted in the closure of the truck route in both directions due to debris in lanes, Polizzi said. 

The SigAlert was to be in effect for an unknown duration as Caltrans worked to clear the truck from the roadway and clear any remaining debris. 

A jackknifed big rig stalls traffic on the Interstate 5 truck routes on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Courtesy of Oscar Sol
Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS