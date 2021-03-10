Jackknifed big rig stalls truck route traffic

A jackknifed big rig resulted in a SigAlert and the closure of the Interstate 5 truck route lanes Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the solo-vehicle crash around 5:45 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 at Highway 14, according to Officer Tony Polizzi.

While non-injury, the collision resulted in the closure of the truck route in both directions due to debris in lanes, Polizzi said.

The SigAlert was to be in effect for an unknown duration as Caltrans worked to clear the truck from the roadway and clear any remaining debris.