Jason Gibs | Transit you can trust

Transportation is essential, no matter your preferred mode of travel. Whether you are a walking enthusiast, avid cyclist, committed driver, train commuter or active bus rider, Santa Clarita provides you safe access to every means of transportation. Noting our excellent transit system, in particular, I am proud of Santa Clarita Transit and the continued efforts to keep the public safe while getting customers where they need to go.

Despite the pandemic that consumed most of 2020, the city was able to quickly integrate enhanced cleaning procedures and COVID-19 preventative best practices for the protection of both operators and passengers. It was crucial to make these fast modifications so our essential transit workers could continue to serve other workers and residents throughout the community. The medical professional who is on their way to a busy shift at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, the grocery store employee heading home after a long day of work and the elementary school teacher venturing out to purchase supplies to accompany her distance-learning lesson plans. Santa Clarita Transit has safely served each of these individuals and more to get them where they need to be.

As we approach the end of the first quarter of 2021, I’m excited to share a new development for Santa Clarita Transit that will benefit our amazing community: The relaunch of GO! Santa Clarita! If you’re not familiar with the GO! Santa Clarita program, it is an on-demand, app-based service that provides residents with curb-to-curb transportation within designated service areas. As a part of the relaunch, residents can also take advantage of expanded service to the Needham Ranch and Newhall areas, in addition to existing service areas in Fair Oaks and Canyon Country.

All you have to do to access GO! Santa Clarita is to download the application TripShot from your device’s app store, request a ride and follow your driver in real time. It’s just like requesting a Lyft or Uber, but better. GO! Santa Clarita creates a new transportation option for neighborhoods with a high demand for transit, and for areas that do not currently have bus service. If you need to get to College of the Canyons, CalArts, the Santa Clarita Child & Family Center, the Newhall Metrolink Station, the Santa Clarita Sports Complex and other key destinations within our community, consider trying GO! Santa Clarita, if you haven’t already.

I am grateful to be a resident of, and to serve, a community that makes reliable and safe transportation options a priority! If you’re commuting for work, traveling for leisure or trying to get to school, Santa Clarita Transit continues to provide a wide variety of routes and services to accommodate varying needs.

In addition to expanded service for GO! Santa Clarita, I am also looking forward to Santa Clarita Transit’s new connection to the car-optional community, Vista Canyon. As our community grows and evolves, our transit service options and availability must do the same.

Getting where you need to be, and back home to the ones you love, is getting easier every day! As you begin thinking about local spring or summer excursions around Santa Clarita, I hope you consider the many options available to you at SantaClaritaTransit.com.

Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].