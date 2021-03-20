Joint first responder force extinguishes vehicle fire

A group of personnel from the Los Angeles City and County Fire Departments extinguished an early-morning vehicle fire on the Interstate 5 Friday.

The call was reported to Los Angeles County Fire Department at approximately 1 a.m. and was described as a vehicle on fire on the southbound side of the I-5 truck route bypass, near the Interstate 210 junction.

Both county Fire Department Engine 73 and city Fire Department Engine 75 responded to the call, according to county Fire Department spokesman Jon Matheny.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found a truck hauling a trailer with the rear tires ablaze on the trailer.

Within 10 minutes the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, according to Matheny.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and traffic was temporarily stopped by the California Highway Patrol Newhall office in order to give firefighters time to extinguish the flames and clear the scene.