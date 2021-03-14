No arrests announced for Canyon Country shooting

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had yet been made in connection to the previous night’s shooting in Canyon Country, according to law enforcement officials.

The two victims who were left injured after the pedestrian-vs.-car shooting were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Friday night, and had survived their injuries as of Saturday afternoon.

The original call involved came in around 9 p.m. near the corner of Silk Tree Way and Cherry Willow Drive, according to officials. Witnesses at that time saw what appeared to be a pedestrian had fired at a vehicle.

“I can confirm that shots were fired,” said Lt. James Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, adding through their investigation, deputies learned there were two people who transported themselves to the hospital, who were being treated for gunshot injuries.

While deputies searched for a suspect through the night, and investigated the crime scene, others went to the hospital to interview the two victims that had driven themselves to receive medical attention.

Fire officials confirmed Friday evening no one called medical personnel to that area at that time to treat any injuries associated with a shooting.