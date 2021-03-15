One sent to hospital after vehicle goes over side of Interstate 5

One person was transported to a local hospital after their vehicle reportedly went off the side of Interstate 5 in Castaic Monday morning.

The incident occurred on southbound Interstate 5 at Castaic Road shortly after 6 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua.

“Someone saw the vehicle hit the mountain and go over the side,” Lua said. “There was a patient (reportedly) in that vehicle on the left shoulder.”

That person was then transported to a local hospital as a result of the incident, Lua added.