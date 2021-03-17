Online safety for Kids: how parents keep kids safe online?

The internet keeps evolving with each passing year. It no longer a source of information only but an all-out entertainment source of its own. Aside from getting updates on the latest news, you can now catch up with your friends through video calls and share moments with your friends. However, not all the features are applicable to you. Therefore, you need to have a way of managing your preferences as you access the worldwide web.

With this in mind, content producers and developers provide different tools to help you navigate the internet safely. Safe searches, parental control, and location tracking are some of the features that you can install or enable in your digital devices. For example, the FamiSafe parental control app along with its location tracker, is a great way to promote safe internet use.

Common solutions to protect kids online.

Aside from stand-alone applications, here are other ways of ensuring the online safety of your kids.

Establish a virtual private network (VPN).

According to the Global Digital Overview report of January 2020, close to 60% of the world has access to the internet. Consequently, there are many free Wi-Fi hotspots that you can connect to in most urban centers. However, not all of them are secure. A VPN allows you to remain anonymous when accessing the worldwide web by masking your devices IP address. In this way, you prevent your information form accidentally leaking to unwanted sources.

Another way of ensuring online safety is by installing the latest software updates for your devices. Periodically, manufacturers release newer builds to their OS that offer protection against viruses and malware. Additionally, search engines such as Google and Bing include a safe search feature and do not allow installation of programs from unknown sources. Make it a point to install all necessary updates as they become available to ensure your family’s total protection.

Be aware of your kid’s online skill level.

Each internet-enabled device requires a certain skill level for you to use it effectively. Manufacturers now provide age-appropriate devices with the necessary security protocols to ensure safe usage. For example, you can purchase educational tablets that only allow the installation of child-friendly applications such as YouTube Kids on them.

Enable user-access control.

Finally, user -access control can also be helpful when maintaining online safety. You can create different login accounts to your devices, each with varying privileges. For example, android devices allow you to create guest accounts. You can then set security measures on the device that only you can disable when necessary. Some of the features you can enable include the GPS location tracker, geofencing and app blocking.

What are the ideal features for a parental control app?

Real-time location tracking and location history tracking.

Location tracking and history are great tools to keep tabs on your loved one’s whereabouts. The app uses your mobile’s location tracker to monitor the places where the device has been. By enabling this feature, you will receive alerts on the location of your child directly to the admin console of your parental control app. You also get access to their location history should they be away for a long time.

Location tracking is an ideal tool that helps you establish set routines for your child. If you are suspicious of their whereabouts, the location tracker can pull up a history of the places that your child frequents.

Geo fence setting

The geo-fence setting uses the GPS tracker to monitor the areas that your child visits. Every time your child visits a particular venue, you receive a notification on the location and how long they spend there. For example, you can set a perimeter allowance of one hundred meters around your kid’s school. Additionally, geo fencing allows you to include the amount of time they should spend in the set location. Anytime they breach these parameters, you will receive an alert and take the necessary precaution.

Website Filter

Search engines source information from a number of data repositories, some of which may not be age-appropriate. When selecting a parental control app to use, check the effectiveness of its safe search option. The app should be able to filter out content according to the user’s profile and only show content that is suitable to them. Additionally, it should also work as effectively on private and incognito mode.

For example, the FamiSafe parental control app comes with a built-in safe search feature that blocks out any explicit content from all popular search engines such as Google and Bing.

Other features to consider when selecting a parental control app.

App blocker

The app blocker limits the content that is accessible by the protected devices. Enabling this feature allows you to restrict the downloading of inappropriate content to protected devices.

Screen time

By activating the screen time feature, you can set specific schedules for when your child can access their device. By controlling the amount of time they spend online, you promote healthy internet habits and allow for time to pursue other interests.

FamiSafe parental control app subscription plans.

The FamiSafe parental control app comes with three main subscription models. Plans are available in monthly, quarterly, and annual packages. Below are the available subscription models.

Monthly Plan – You get all the features of the app across five devices. Pricing starts at $9.99 per month.

Quarterly plan – You can protect up to 10 devices with this subscription model. As is with the monthly plan, all the features are available for a wholesome solution for all interconnected devices. Pricing starts at $19.99 per quarter.

Yearly plan – The yearly plan is the most cost-effective of all subscription plans. With it, you can protect up to 30 gadgets, with all the features available. Pricing for this model starts from $59.99 annually.

Conclusion.

When it comes to internet safety, there is nothing as being too safe. With the above information, you have the ideal guide to know what app is suitable for your internet needs. Finally, your solution should be compatible with multiple devices, as this gives you a wider field of protection.