At least one person was transported to the hospital after a pickup truck overturned following a traffic collision in Saugus Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. on San Francisquito Canyon Road, about a half-mile north of Copper Hill Drive, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

Initial reports indicated one vehicle had overturned, Lopez added.

One person was seen loaded into the back of an ambulance on the scene.