Serenity Grace Russell, age 6, of Castaic competed and won the title of Miss California Jr. Elementary America 2021. She also was awarded: Most Photogenic, Best Interview, Best Fun Fashion, and Best Formalwear. She will now travel to Little Rock, Arkansas, to compete for the national crown in June. National winners will receive a $5,000 cash scholarship, a cruise, as well as thousands of dollars worth of prizes.

Courtesy photo