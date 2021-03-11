Princess Cruises extends pause on voyages

Princess Cruises announced on Tuesday that its pause on vacation cruises would extend into the summer, a continuance of what has been the status quo for the past year.

Officials with the Santa Clarita-based company said their cruises from Los Angeles, Ft. Lauderdale and Rome will be paused until at least June 30.

Princess has offered to fully refund canceled passengers, offer them a future cruise credit worth the original price plus an additional 10% of the fare, or have them rebooked on a cruise of equal cost in 2022.

As for their Santa Clarita Valley offices, Brian O’Connor, the vice president of communications from Princess, said the cruise ship company plans to reopen the offices July 5.

“As that date approaches, we will continue to follow county and state guidelines for the safe opening of our offices,” said O’Connor on Wednesday. “We have slowly begun to bring people back from furlough as the return to service planning and business needs requires more resources.”

Last year, the company had laid off or furloughed approximately 50% of its California workforce due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Requests for refunds on canceled cruises must be received through an online form by April 15, or guests will automatically receive the future cruise credit option. Credits can be used on any cruises booked by and sailing by Dec. 31, 2022.