Public Health reports 947 cases countywide; 21 in SCV

The L.A. County Public Health Department released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Friday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 947

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,208,913

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 101

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 22,404

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,015; 28% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 10: 6, with 1,171 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 21, 9 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,668

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 276

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 19,557 19,548

Unincorporated – Acton: 456

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 259

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 45

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 806

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,636 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17

Unincorporated – Saugus: 132

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 39

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,091

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 323

Unincorporated – Valencia: 185