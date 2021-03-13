Public Health reports 947 cases countywide; 21 in SCV

The L.A. County Public Health Department released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Friday:
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 947
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,208,913
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 101
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 22,404
Hospitalizations countywide: 1,015; 28% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 10: 6, with 1,171 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 21, 9 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,668
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 276
The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 19,557 19,548
Unincorporated – Acton: 456
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 259
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 45
Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 806
Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,636 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40
Unincorporated – Newhall: 66
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17
Unincorporated – Saugus: 132
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 39
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,091
Unincorporated – Val Verde: 323
Unincorporated – Valencia: 185