Public Health reports 947 cases countywide; 21 in SCV

Coronavirus. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control
The L.A. County Public Health Department released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Friday: 

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 947 

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,208,913 

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 101 

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 22,404 

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,015; 28% of whom are in the ICU. 

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of March 10: 6, with 1,171 discharged since the onset of the pandemic. 

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 21, 9 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita. 

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 26,668 

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 276 

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows: 

City of Santa Clarita: 19,557 19,548 

Unincorporated – Acton: 456 

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 259 

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 45 

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 806 

Unincorporated – Castaic: 3,636 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable) 

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 40 

Unincorporated – Newhall: 66 

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 1 

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 15 

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 17 

Unincorporated – Saugus: 132 

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 39 

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 1,091 

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 323 

Unincorporated – Valencia: 185 

Raychel Stewart

