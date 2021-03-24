Recycling at Home – How You Can Help the Environment

Do you enjoy a lot of recycling at home? More households are making the effort to change their ways and try to help the environment. Indeed, recycling is one simple thing you can do to help the world we live in and help to preserve the natural resources we have.

The Benefits of Recycling

Doing your part to help the environment can make a difference to the world we live in. This is particularly true if everyone does something small every day. Here are the main benefits of recycling materials at home.

Reduce Landfill Waste

Unfortunately, landfills are getting fuller all the time. This can have a damaging effect on the environment and harm the earth. But, the good thing about recycling is that you can reduce the amount of waste going to landfill. Instead, materials can be recycled in a way that is less harmful for future generations.

Conserve Natural Resources

There are materials on this earth that will run out if we use too much of them. When you recycle, you are able to reduce the demand to use these finite natural resources. For example, you can save trees from being cut down and reduce the need for mining.

Protect the Wildlife

We have to take care of ecosystems and ensure that wildlife have the right habitat where they can thrive. Unfortunately, when there is a demand for new raw materials, their habitats can be disrupted or completely destroyed. This means that wild animals can be left without homes and can be killed. Recycling helps to reduce this demand.

Materials That Can Be Recycled

Thankfully, there are a lot of materials you have at home that can be recycled. This can allow you to keep your general waste down and feel good about doing your part for the environment. Here are common materials that can be recycled.

Aluminum Foil

A lot of people do not realize that aluminum foil and other aluminium rolled products can be recycled. This is often used for consumer products that you buy. You just have to ensure that this material is kept clean and that a recycling plant is going to accept aluminum foil. In particular, it has to be clear so that it does not contaminate the machinery.

Cardboard

If you get a lot of items shipped to your home, you are probably overflowing with cardboard boxes. The good thing is that this is a material that is totally recyclable. Make sure that you remove your address if it is on the label.

Paper

You are bound to have a lot of paper in your home that can be recycled. For example, you can recycle newspapers, junk mail and milk cartons. Just ensure there are no other materials on paper that might affect this.

Plastics

There are some types of plastic that can be recycled. Often, this is the kind that is used for containers and bottles. If you are not sure of the plastics you can recycle, look at the resin identification code. Namely, you can recycle plastics that have the codes 1 or 2.