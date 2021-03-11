Santa Clarita experiences hail and rain

The Santa Clarita Valley received its second hail storm of the year after getting less than an inch of rain in the afternoon on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

“We estimated the hail would be .3 inches in diameter,” said Carol Smith, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “We were estimating it would be the size of a dime.”

Reports of hail were received from residents on the western side of the Santa Clarita Valley in the afternoon.

Weather in the SCV is expected to be the same as the previous two days with continued chance of on and off showers into the evening with likely breaks in between, Smith said.

This is expected to go on into the evening until tomorrow morning with a slight chance of a thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service.

“When you have showers like these it can be raining harder in one place than another,” said Smith.