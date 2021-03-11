SCV Adventure Play Foundation offers Spring Thing Fling

The Spring Thing Fling is a fundraiser event to celebrate the Spring Equinox on Saturday, March 20, from 2 to 5 p.m. SCV Adventure Play Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Val Verde, is working with artists, musicians, nature and animal specialists and play workers, both local and across the nation, to build a Zoom full of fun breakout rooms as an all-ages, low-cost/free event from the safety and comfort of your home.

Each breakout room will contain its own activity, demo, performance or other happening. Rooms so far include: digital drawing activities sponsored by the Calibraska Arts Initiative, spring-themed musical numbers with Sarah Melnick on a variety of instruments and vocals, a virtual and interactive hike Zoomed in from Phoenix, an imaginative make your own adventure with Megan Dickerson from the New Children’s Museum (San Diego), hitting the kitchen with Shawnee Badger, and more.

Keeping play integral to daily lives is a goal of the foundation, and its director, Jeremiah Dockray, feels now more than ever is the time to create opportunities for families to play and connect. “As we head into spring, we want to playfully reflect on the many ways that nature invites us to explore and adventure in the outdoors. I’m very excited to be working with so many amazing people to celebrate entering spring and to raise funds for our play advocacy. Though it’s not as easy to be together, we love to stay connected through events like this one. A playful community is a healthy community.”

Major Sponsors for SCV Adventure Play Foundation and the Spring Thing Fling include: Sam Dixon Family Health Center, 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Kaydian Design.

This event is for all ages. Tickets range from $0 to $25 and a family can join in with one ticket. To get your tickets and more information visit the event page at scvadventureplay.org/springthingfling.