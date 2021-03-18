SCV Metrolink train reportedly strikes cyclist who then fled the scene

Metrolink officials reported Thursday that one of their Antelope Valley lines had struck a cyclist at the Rainbow Glen Drive intersection, with the bike rider then being able to allegedly pick themselves up and flee the scene.

The collision occurred at the railroad crossing shortly after 12:45 p.m., according to Gina Mack, a spokeswoman for Metrolink, and although there was a short-lived belief that the train could have been slightly derailed, officials said it only caused minor delays and there had been no confirmed reports of injuries as of 1 p.m.

“It wasn’t a derailment,” said Mack. “Train 213 did strike a cyclist at Rainbow Glen Drive; but the individual fled the scene.”

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials arrived on the scene at 1 p.m. after receiving a report of a train versus a cyclist near the Golden Triangle Road and Rainbow Glen intersection.

“The conductor tried locating the patient” but was unable to, said Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

Mack said the incident had caused a 10-minute delay in Train 213’s schedule and Lua confirmed no train passengers were injured.