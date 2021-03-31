SCV Sheriff’s Station releases details on Tuesday’s ‘use of force’ altercation

By Emily Alvarenga & Caleb Lunetta

Signal Staff Writers

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials released details on Tuesday’s deputy-involved fight in Canyon Country, which prompted a “use of force” probe.

SCV sheriff’s deputies first responded to a package theft call for service around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 17700 block of Danielson Street, according to an SCV Sheriff’s Station social media post.

As they neared the location, they encountered a man walking with a package, who reportedly admitted to deputies that the package did not belong to him, the post read.

When deputies attempted to detain the man, regarding the theft investigation, the man became uncooperative and a use of force occurred, the post continued.

A video circulating on social media showed two SCV Sheriff’s deputies fighting a single man, where the man appears to be on top of one of the deputies at the beginning of the video, and then is pulled off by the second deputy.

The video then shows the man being punched several times, while the two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies are on top of him. The people filming the video are audibly upset within their car, asking for the deputies to stop.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station’s official Twitter account released a statement saying they are investigating the incident Tuesday night, followed by details on the altercation released Wednesday morning.

Following an investigation, it was later determined that the man was wanted in connection with an armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service carrier approximately one hour earlier, in which a handgun was simulated, per sheriff’s officials. The postal carrier later positively identified the suspect.

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials confirmed they had responded to a report of a deputy involved in a fight at 6:27 p.m., where the man reportedly had some cuts to the face and was treated at the scene before being released by paramedics, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed that the deputies and suspect received moderate injuries, but did not require hospitalization.

After the suspect was medically cleared, he was arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault on a peace officer.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS, or 8477, use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile app or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.