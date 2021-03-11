SCV Sheriff’s Station to host drug take-back day

On Friday, April 2, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will host a drug take-back day between 8 a.m. and noon.

Community members are invited to drop off unwanted medications at the SCV Sheriff’s Station. This free service allows the public to anonymously discard prescription medications, and also addresses a vital public safety and health issue. Over-the-counter medications will be accepted for disposal, but liquids are not accepted.

DFY SCV and ACTION Family Counseling will also be present, offering on-site resources.

For more information, contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.