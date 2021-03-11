SCV Sheriff’s Station to host drug take-back day

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Deputy Nelson, left, and Detective Nashla Barakat, of the station's Juvenile Intervention Team, box up drugs that were dropped off during a previous drug take-back day event at the SCV Sheriff's Station. Dan Watson/ The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

On Friday, April 2, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station will host a drug take-back day between 8 a.m. and noon. 

Community members are invited to drop off unwanted medications at the SCV Sheriff’s Station. This free service allows the public to anonymously discard prescription medications, and also addresses a vital public safety and health issue. Over-the-counter medications will be accepted for disposal, but liquids are not accepted. 

DFY SCV and ACTION Family Counseling will also be present, offering on-site resources. 

For more information, contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS