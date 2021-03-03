Sheriff’s search for alleged gun after detaining suspect on city bus

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a possible person with a gun on Tuesday that resulted in them evacuating passengers from a city bus and detaining one individual.

As of 6:15 p.m. no gun had been found and the investigation remained ongoing.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., deputies received a call of a “417,” or person with a gun, near the Valencia Town Center.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies surround a City of Santa Clarita transit bus on Magic Mountain Parkway and Auto Center Drive in Valencia on Tuesday, March 0221. Dan Watson/The Signal

The suspect, according to initial reports, then headed to the McBean Regional Transit Center, where deputies believed he hopped onto a city bus headed toward Shadow Pines. Before making it more than a mile from the transit station, responding law enforcement personnel pulled the bus over near Magic Mountain Parkway and Auto Center Drive.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies handcuff a suspect, rihgt, as clear passengers off a City of Santa Clarita transit bus on Magic Mountain Parkway and Auto Center Drive in Valencia on Tuesday, March 0221. Dan Watson/The Signal

All passengers within the bus were asked to vacate the city bus, and deputies took a suspect without incident, according to officials on the scene.

“They were detaining somebody regarding a possible person with a gun call, and as of right now, no gun was found,” said Sgt. Jason Elizonda, of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at 6:15 p.m. “They’re still investigating it.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Official word on the nature of the incident that led to the detainment remained limited as of the publication of this article.