Sheriff’s search for alleged gun after detaining suspect on city bus

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a possible person with a gun on Tuesday that resulted in them evacuating passengers from a city bus and detaining one individual.
As of 6:15 p.m. no gun had been found and the investigation remained ongoing.
At approximately 5:15 p.m., deputies received a call of a “417,” or person with a gun, near the Valencia Town Center.
The suspect, according to initial reports, then headed to the McBean Regional Transit Center, where deputies believed he hopped onto a city bus headed toward Shadow Pines. Before making it more than a mile from the transit station, responding law enforcement personnel pulled the bus over near Magic Mountain Parkway and Auto Center Drive.
All passengers within the bus were asked to vacate the city bus, and deputies took a suspect without incident, according to officials on the scene.
“They were detaining somebody regarding a possible person with a gun call, and as of right now, no gun was found,” said Sgt. Jason Elizonda, of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at 6:15 p.m. “They’re still investigating it.”
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Official word on the nature of the incident that led to the detainment remained limited as of the publication of this article.