Some rain expected for the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday

More rain is expected to fall on the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, followed by sunny skies for a couple of days.

National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Hall said Saturday that there would be a fairly dry and warm Sunday followed by another storm forecasted for the area.

“There’s a chance of rain really on Monday morning, and then showers in the afternoon,” said Hall. “Looking drier for Monday night through Wednesday night; it’s going to be a really quick system that’s going to hit us.”

Hall said there was a 50% chance of a tenth-of-an-inch of rain falling on the SCV early Monday.

Another storm front is possible in the latter days of the week, Hall said, but Tuesday and Wednesday it will be dry.

The lows on Monday night will be around 35 degrees, and then highs in the mid 60s until Wednesday night, when there’s a chance of that second storm, he said.