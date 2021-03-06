‘The Cube:’ City reveals ice rink’s new name

It’s official: the city of Santa Clarita revealed Friday the name of the newly acquired ice rink as “The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center.”

The 93,000-square-foot ice facility will be managed by the American Sports Entertainment Co., the nation’s largest independent operator of ice rinks, and its partners, the Los Angeles Kings.

“We wanted a name that would be catchy and also appropriate to cover the wide range of uses The Cube will play host to,” Mayor Bill Miranda said in a prepared statement.

The two-story facility on Smyth Drive, which the City Council acquired for more than $14 million, will not only serve as a rink for all things ice-sports but also as a hub for local and regional conferences, business mixers, concerts, banquets and other special events for additional economic development opportunities. The Cube is estimated to see more than 500,000 visitors per year, according to city officials.

Inspiration for The Cube came from carved ice block sculptures and features a minimalist design “to give off a welcoming, friendly, crisp and ‘cool’ vibe that is versatile for a variety of purposes,” city officials said in a news release.

Since it was acquired last year, the facility has undergone numerous upgrades, including new paint, lighting, plumbing fixtures, repairs to its roof and cooling system and improvements on its fire safety systems.

Renovations are anticipated to be completed this month, city officials said. A grand reopening date will be announced when The Cube is able to operate under applicable public health orders.