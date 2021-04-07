Whether it’s entertaining the kids during the school holidays or simply looking for fun activities that the entire family engage in during lockdown, getting involved in some good old fashioned fun is truly the best way to combat boredom. In today’s article, we look at 7 boredom busters that are here to stay (without a single computer, tablet or phone in sight), so throw those phones to a corner and read on to find out more!

A Classic Game of Table Tennis

If you’ve got some garage space and a table tennis table, you have everything you need for a classic game of table tennis with the family. Table tennis is a sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages and is a great way to not just combat boredom, but to also burn calories, keep your brain sharp and improve hand-eye coordination. Table tennis can either be played as singles (2 people) or doubles (4 people), making it an incredibly versatile game that you can enjoy with loved ones and friends.

Perfect The Art of Sourdough

Sourdough was a huge hit in the early stages of lockdown, with avid home bakers all around the world doing their best to perfect the ultimate loaf. While the sourdough craze has indeed died down, that doesn’t mean that you’re too late to the game. The beauty of baking sourdough bread is that you only need a handful of ingredients (namely flour, water and salt) and a little patience in creating a bubbly stater before you’re able to churn out loaf after loaf. Click here for in-depth instructions on how to prepare a fool-proof sourdough starter to kick off your boredom-breaking baking journey (yikes, that was a mouthful!).

Pick Up The Crochet Hook

Crochet is the simpler cousin of knitting, and is the perfect start for anyone who wants to embark on a journey of creating beautiful amgurumi dolls or cosy sweaters and beanies. All you need to begin crocheting is a couple of crochet hooks, a decent amount of yarn, some embroidery needles and safety eyes/noses if you’re looking to work on stuffed animal projects. Crochet is also a relaxing, repetitive craft that can be done as a means of meditation and mindfulness — something many of us could definitely benefit from!

Plant Your Own Veggie Garden

Similar to crochet, gardening is yet another activity that promotes positive mental health and has even been proven to lower anxiety and depression levels. The great thing about gardening is that it is an ongoing process that keeps you busy day in, day out. To start your own veggie patch or garden, all you will need is a couple of raised beds, good quality soil and some seeds from your local grocery. If you’re a more advanced gardener, experimenting with hydroponics or indoor growing is also a fantastic way to keep those boredom blues at bay!

Try a Meal Delivery Kit

Boredom can also extend to the meals we eat on repetition, which is why switching things up by trying out a meal delivery kit is something that we recommend to almost everyone! Meal kit services such as Hello Fresh and Dinnerly are perfect for those busy weeks and make for a fun activity to do with loved ones. All you have to do is select your plan (family meals, vegetarian meals etc), place your order and in no time you’ll have your perfectly portioned ingredients and recipes delivered straight to your door.

Take Up Chess

Online chess has been all the rage recently thanks to the Netflix TV series “Queen’s Gambit”, but since we’re all about disconnecting from technology, your next option is to take up chess (in real life, of course). Chess is a game that is incredible at developing perspective, boosting planning skills and offers a plethora of other benefits that of course include boredom busting! If you don’t have someone to play with, playing a game of solo chess is also one of the best ways to develop your skills of anticipation and will allow you to consider the tactics of your opponent more thoroughly.

Bake Your Favourite Desserts

Baking is truly a gift to mankind, and with the thousands of recipes that exist both in books and online, you can be sure that you’ll never run out of delicious cakes and pastries to make. Baking is also the more scientific cousin of cooking, and precision is absolutely key in order for your recipes to turn out. Why not try your hand out at perfecting Macarons, Eclairs and other fancy treats that you would only expect to see on display at a high end patisserie? Not only will you combat boredom, but you’ll also end up with a ton of delicious treats that you can share with friends and loved ones!

_______________

And there you have it — 7 boredom busters that are sure to entertain and do not require you to spend hours on your phone or computer. We hope that this article has inspired you to take up a new hobby, develop a new skill or simply engage in a fun activity that you can enjoy with friends and loved ones.