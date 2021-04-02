Deputy involved traffic collision prompts emergency response

Reports of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in a traffic collision on The Old Road resulted in an emergency response Friday.

The call came in at 1:33 p.m. near The Old Road and Highway 126.

“Both parties of the vehicles are injured,” said Jon Matheny, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

However, although both parties reported being in pain, the two-car collision resulted in no transports to the hospital, according to Lt. James Royal of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Royal confirmed a deputy was in one vehicle and a civilian was in the other. The cause of the collision remained under investigation, he said.

From the scene, witnesses confirmed that multiple law enforcement deputies were spotted on the scene responding. A Wolf’s Towing and Auto Repair vehicle was also on the scene.

The front side of a sheriff’s station SUV was seen banged up with paint transfer from another vehicle. The right front fender flare was also ajar.