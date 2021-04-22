Boyfriend, girlfriend arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, conspiring to get reward money

A boyfriend and girlfriend were arrested this past week on suspicion of knowingly purchasing a stolen laptop from a homeless individual, and then conspiring together to exchange it for reward money.

On Saturday, deputies received a report that a victim was meeting with an individual on the 20500 block of Newhall Avenue at 11 p.m. who claimed to have the victim’s stolen computer.

“The (girlfriend) contacted the victim to set up a meeting to return the victim’s previously stolen laptop for a reward offered,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Arriaga said deputies arrived at the exchange and detained the boyfriend, who was sent in his girlfriend’s place.

“While detained by deputies, he advised them he had previously purchased the laptop from a homeless individual in Van Nuys,” said Arriaga. “During the investigation, deputies learned (the boyfriend) and his girlfriend … had conspired together to get the reward from the victim.”

The 33-year-old girlfriend was arrested Monday on the 6300 block of Balboa Boulevard in Lake Balboa. Both she and her 44-year-old boyfriend were to be booked on suspicion of receiving stolen property.