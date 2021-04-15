Bridge to Home receives city support to move to temporary location

The Santa Clarita City Council awarded Tuesday $100,000 to Bridge to Home to support the relocation of the organization’s homeless shelter to a temporary location at 23850 Pine St.

Council members also approved a zero-interest loan not to exceed $110,000 for additional relocation support.

Now temporarily located at the Newhall Community Center, Bridge to Home’s shelter is eventually slated to move to a permanent location on Drayton Street, near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Railroad Avenue.

Bridge to Home Executive Director Mike Foley told The Signal he is hopeful that the temporary shelter will be set up in the next three to four weeks.

“The deconstruction at Drayton is now in its third day of progress,” Foley said in an email.

Bridge to Home will use the temporary location on Pine Street for up to 22 months, which is the amount of time required to build the new shelter, according to a news release.

Foley informed council members Tuesday that the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is processing Bridge to Home’s request for additional funds to support the move.

A majority of the cost to move Bridge to Home to a temporary location involves moving eight modular buildings to the new site, according to City Manager Ken Striplin.

“The only option that we have been able to find after extensive work is moving them here,” Striplin said, noting the council’s ongoing support of Bridge to Home. “If we want them out sooner rather than later so we can begin reprogramming the community center, that is probably the only way to do that in a reasonable timeframe.”