Can Kansas City Chiefs Bounce Back From Super Bowl Hangover?

The Kansas City Chiefs went into Super Bowl LV as the favorites to become the first team to defend the Vince Lombardi Trophy since the New England Patriots managed it in 2004. Unfortunately for those connected to the Chiefs, they lost 32-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Patrick Mahomes’ offense failed to fire against the Bucs, largely down the to the offensive line missing key personal. The hosts were able to get to Mahomes very easily, which meant he did not get the time he needed to find his receivers.

Head coach Andy Reid was quick to say his players needed to forget about their Super Bowl loss at the home of the Buccaneers in Florida and concentrate on the upcoming campaign. His experience can help his side get back to winning ways in 2021.

The Chiefs had the best record in the NFL in 2020 as they finished the regular season on 14-2. They remain a very good football team and will be expected to be one of the strong contenders for the Vince Lombardi Trophy once again. The bookmakers agree as they are the +600 favorites in the betting this season.

Experience Can Help Mahomes Grow As A Player

The battle between quarterbacks Mahomes and Tom Brady was the most fascinating angle going into Super Bowl LV. Many saw it as the greatest quarterback of all time (Brady) taking on the player who will pick up that mantle in the near future (Mahomes).

Brady is now a seven-time Super Bowl winner. His achievements in the NFL will take some beating by any player. As talented as Mahomes is, he will be aware of how difficult it is to win the Super Bowl on multiple occasions.

Mahomes, who worked alongside Hart alumnus Matt Moore last year, is very ambitious and the experience of being the losing quarterback in the Super Bowl is likely to help his desire to win more and give him the experience needed to improve as a player. The 24-year-old will have been disappointed with his own performance in Tampa.

The good news for the Chiefs is that Mahomes is committed to the franchise. Last year, he signed a 10-year-contract to remain in Kansas City. It is the second-largest contract in sports history. It’s a commitment from the AFC West champions which shows that they recognize what their QB deserves.

Mahomes tops the betting to be the league’s MVP in 2021. He won the award in 2018 in his first full season as a starting QB in the NFL and if it wasn’t for the impressive form of Aaron Rodgers last year, a second award may have come his way.

Chiefs Have So many Offensive Weapons

Offensively, the Chiefs are one of the most exciting teams to watch in pro sports in North America. With Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, they have lots of ways to hurt teams. Last season, Mahomes had 4,740 passing yards. Only Deshaun Watson had more than the Kansas City QB. Not only was this a reflection of how well the Chiefs QB played, but also who he also available to throw to.

Tight end Kelce was second in the receiving yards charts with 1,416 yards, by far the highest of any player at his position. The 31-year-old has had over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last five seasons.

Reid will be without some key players in his roster in 2021. Running back Le’Veon Bell is now a free agent and looking at options elsewhere. He proved to be a good backup to Edwards-Helaire, particularly when the young RB was out injured.

Eric Fisher was the first overall pick in 2013 for the Chiefs but his career at Arrowhead Stadium has now come to an end. The Tackle has suffered with injuries over the last couple of years, so Kansas City feel now is the time to move on from the 30-year-old.

Another player to leave the Chiefs since Super Bowl LVI is Sammy Watkins. The wide receiver has joined the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal worth $6 million to him. Taken in the first round of the draft by the Buffalo Bills, Watkins scored eight touchdowns for Kansas City.

The Chiefs still have one of the best rosters in the NFL and, as long as they do overcome their Super Bowl hangover, there is a good chance we will see them at the SoFi Stadium on February 13 for the biggest game in the sport.