Hart alumnus Matt Moore signs with Kansas City Chiefs

According to multiple reports, former Hart High School quarterback Matt Moore has agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday to serve as Patrick Mahomes’ backup.

The Chiefs reached out to Moore after quarterback Chad Henne suffered a fractured ankle in a preseason game between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Moore last played in 2017, starting two games for the Miami Dolphins. The 10-year veteran previously played for the Carolina Panthers before spending seven seasons in Miami.

During this past offseason, Moore worked in the Dolphins’ scouting department before recently returning to his high school alma mater to assist head coach Mike Herrington and the rest of the Indians’ coaching staff. Moore was tasked with helping Hart’s quarterbacks.