City hosts mulch giveaway

Santa Clarita officials hosted a mulch giveaway event Saturday in a parking lot next to the Santa Clarita Skate Park and Aquatic Center on Centre Pointe Parkway.
Joel Beck, Casey Miller and Mindy Penrod, arts and events coordinators with the city, were loading bags containing two cubic feet of mulch into cars and trucks, which had been entering the lot at a steady pace since 10 a.m.
At noon, the team had given away approximately a quarter of its 1,000 bags.
Melodie Smith, of Sand Canyon, pulled up to the stacks of bags around noon. She was headed to the park to go roller skating when she saw the sign for mulch.
“We started a garden during the shutdown last year,” Smith said of her successful vegetable garden, which will benefit from the mulch.
The mulch giveaway took the place of an Earth Arbor Day event hosted by the city at Central Park every year where residents were previously allowed to bring their own bags to fill up on mulch, Beck said. Due to the pandemic, Beck, Miller and Penrod loaded pre-filled bags to minimize contact.
The giveaway ended at 2 p.m.