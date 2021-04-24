City hosts mulch giveaway

Santa Clarita officials hosted a mulch giveaway event Saturday in a parking lot next to the Santa Clarita Skate Park and Aquatic Center on Centre Pointe Parkway.

Joel Beck, Casey Miller and Mindy Penrod, arts and events coordinators with the city, were loading bags containing two cubic feet of mulch into cars and trucks, which had been entering the lot at a steady pace since 10 a.m.

Arts & Events Coordinator Casey Miller carries one of the 1000 bags of mulch on hand to a car at the Earth Arbor Day free mulch event held in the parking lot of the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center in Santa Clarita on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

At noon, the team had given away approximately a quarter of its 1,000 bags.

Melodie Smith, of Sand Canyon, pulled up to the stacks of bags around noon. She was headed to the park to go roller skating when she saw the sign for mulch.

“We started a garden during the shutdown last year,” Smith said of her successful vegetable garden, which will benefit from the mulch.

Arts & Events Coordinator Mindy Penrod pulls the plastic off some of the 1000 bags of mulch ready for pick up during the Earth Arbor Day free mulch event held in the parking lot of the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center in Santa Clarita on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Dan Watson/The Signal

The mulch giveaway took the place of an Earth Arbor Day event hosted by the city at Central Park every year where residents were previously allowed to bring their own bags to fill up on mulch, Beck said. Due to the pandemic, Beck, Miller and Penrod loaded pre-filled bags to minimize contact.

The giveaway ended at 2 p.m.