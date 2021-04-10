COC associate athletic director Chad Peters named Athletic Trainer of the Year

The California Community College Athletic Trainers Association has named longtime athletic trainer and current College of the Canyons associate athletic director, Chad Peters, its 2021 Athletic Trainer of the Year.



As an active member of CCCATA for the last nine years, Peters has served the organization as the Southern California vice president for the past six years. He also previously held the position of CCCATA president for three years.



“(Peters) has served his students, his college and our statewide organization with distinction for many years,” CCCATA Vice President Warren Voyce said in a prepared statement. “His contributions are directly responsible for a higher level of health and safety and student success.”



Peters began at COC in 2008 as a certified athletic trainer working toward the prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of activity-related injuries and conditions sustained by COC student-athletes. He also spent six years in the same capacity at L.A. Valley College and was an athletic trainer for two years at California State University, Bakersfield.



In his current position as associate athletic director, Peters is responsible for student-athlete eligibility, team schedules and transportation, game management and other day-to-day operations. He also continues to serve as an adjunct faculty member in the college’s kinesiology department.



“(Peters) is an integral part of our department,” Chuck Lyon, dean of physical education, kinesiology and athletics, and athletic director at COC, said in a news release. “He has worn many hats during his tenure with COC athletics, all with integrity and great character, and has adapted well to the role of associate athletic director while also balancing the important responsibilities of a leadership position with CCCATA.”



Despite seeing his role evolve at COC, Peters remains committed to the field of athletic training and helping to advocate for the important job athletic trainers perform.



“I am honored to receive the Athletic Trainer of the Year award, and extremely enjoyed serving in CCCATA leadership positions over the last several years,” said Peters. “The CCCATA is a great organization that takes the health and welfare of CCCAA student athletes as a top priority.”