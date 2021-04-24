COC recommends vaccination in preparing for fall semester

College of the Canyons is not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty and staff for the fall semester, Eric Harnish, the college’s public information officer, told The Signal on Friday.

“The college is not requiring vaccinations for the fall semester for students or employees, but we do strongly recommend that people receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.

Most classes this spring semester are being taught online, Harnish said, with the exception of eight essential infrastructure disciplines that are allowed for in-person instruction under county and state regulations.

These disciplines include including welding, culinary arts, emergency medical technician, nursing, medical lab technician, land surveying, construction technology and auto technology.

“Every functional area of the college is involved in our response to COVID,” said Harnish. “Our response to COVID (has) been a collective effort amongst really every department in the college.”

The college recently announced that summer courses will be taught both online and in-person.

“The fall schedule is still being developed and we will have more in-person classes available than we do now,” said Harnish. “We look forward to welcoming as many students as possible back to campus for the fall semester.”

California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley issued a statement Thursday urging students, faculty and staff get vaccinated.

“Within the California Community Colleges, decisions to require vaccinations of students, staff and faculty — as well as what level of in person instruction will be offered — are made by community college districts,” according to Chancellor Oakley’s statement.

The University of California and California State University systems announced Thursday that they intend to require students, faculty and staff receive the vaccine to return to campus in the fall.