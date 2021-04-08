COVID-19: 479 cases reported countywide, 12 in the SCV

The COVID-19 virus. Courtesy of National Institute of Health
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday:  

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 479 
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,223,174  

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 53 

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,340 

Hospitalizations countywide: 552; 25% of whom are in the ICU.    

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 1: 4, with 1,191 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.    

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 12, 9 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.   

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,317 

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 6: 296   

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of March 22: 33.4%    

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of March 22: 31.8%  

Signal Staff

