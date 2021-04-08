COVID-19: County reports more than 600 cases, 22 in SCV

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 710

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,223,791

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 52

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,388

Hospitalizations countywide: 572; 24% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 1: 4, with 1,191 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 22, 21 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,339

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 7: 296

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of March 22: 33.4%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of March 22: 31.8%