COVID-19: Johnson & Johnson vaccine paused

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced Tuesday they’d be pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution.

The move comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration released a joint statement Monday evening, reporting that six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed unusual types of blood clots six to 13 days after receiving the vaccine.

As of Monday, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been administered, so the adverse events appear to be extremely rare, per the statement.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to meet Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance, and the county’s pause is expected to continue until the review is completed, which can take several days.

Vaccine providers in L.A. County are expected to contact patients about rescheduling or providing a new appointment for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Residents who received the vaccine in the last three weeks should look for any symptoms of these unusual clots, including severe headaches, abdominal or leg pain, and shortness of breath, and should contact their medical provider if symptoms develop, while those who don’t have a medical provider can call 2-1-1 to connect with a health care provider.