COVID-19: Walk-in vaccine appointments available next week

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced Thursday COVID-19 vaccine walk-ins will be offered starting immediately at all county-run mass vaccination sites, including at College of the Canyons.
From now until Monday, walk-in registration spots are expected to be offered with no appointment needed, while supplies last.
Anyone 16 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated, with a valid photo ID and proof of residency. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Other locations offering walk-ins next week include:
- The Forum, Inglewood.
- The Balboa Sports Complex, Encino.
- Cal State University, Northridge.
- Eugene A. Obregon Park, L.A.
- Pomona Fairplex, La Verne.
- L.A. County Office of Education, Downey.
- Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, Palmdale.
Public Health recommends anyone 16 and older get vaccinated, including those who had COVID-19 and recovered.
Public Health also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday:
New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 439
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,230,362
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 36
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,736
Hospitalizations countywide: 468; 24% of which are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 14: 6, with 1,205 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 14, 9 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,550
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 21: 298
Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of April 4: 39%
Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of April 4: 37.2%
For more information on the county’s vaccination efforts, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.