COVID-19: Walk-in vaccine appointments available next week

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced Thursday COVID-19 vaccine walk-ins will be offered starting immediately at all county-run mass vaccination sites, including at College of the Canyons.

From now until Monday, walk-in registration spots are expected to be offered with no appointment needed, while supplies last.

Anyone 16 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated, with a valid photo ID and proof of residency. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Other locations offering walk-ins next week include:

The Forum, Inglewood.

The Balboa Sports Complex, Encino.

Cal State University, Northridge.

Eugene A. Obregon Park, L.A.

Pomona Fairplex, La Verne.

L.A. County Office of Education, Downey.

Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, Palmdale.

Public Health recommends anyone 16 and older get vaccinated, including those who had COVID-19 and recovered.

Public Health also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 439

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,230,362

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 36

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,736

Hospitalizations countywide: 468; 24% of which are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 14: 6, with 1,205 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 14, 9 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,550

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 21: 298

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of April 4: 39%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of April 4: 37.2%

For more information on the county’s vaccination efforts, visit VaccinateLACounty.com.