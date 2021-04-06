Deputy-involved fight reported at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

A deputy-involved fight was reported at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday evening.

The call of the incident was received by deputies around 7:30 p.m. that a person inside the hospital had allegedly become confrontational with hospital staff.

“There was a male adult that was confrontational with security guards, and he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol,” said Lt. Rod Loughridge of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Upon deputies’ arrival, he confronted the deputies and a use of force occurred.”

After the engagement, the man, as a precautionary measure, was taken back into the hospital for treatment, Loughridge said.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials from the Los Angeles County Fire Department command and control center could not be reached as of the publication of this article.