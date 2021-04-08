Detectives seek help locating at-risk missing man

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit issued a news release Wednesday seeking the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Anthony Orellana.

Orellana was last seen at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the 25000 block of Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia.

Orellana is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 207 pounds, brown eyes, shaved black hair and a mustache, with several tattoos on his face and neck and black gauge earrings. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and brown boots, and driving a white 2016 BMW with the license plate 7PLK704.

According to detectives, he suffers from depression, and his family is very concerned for his well-being and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.