Essential Features of Project Management Software

The up-to-date project management system can be reckoned as an assembly of tools that help you to accomplish diverse undertakings within project management.

As a project manager, you need to draw up a project plan, designate the scope of projects, and program everything in the tool. Given that, it’s important to select a project management system carefully.

To truly gain from a project management system you don’t only have to understand how to use it but also be careful when choosing one for yourself. In this infographic, we introduce some of the remarkable features of the best project management systems that make project management effective.

To find the best software for your team, consider which functions you need to manage your projects efficiently and proficiently. To ascertain that you don’t leave some important particularities unaddressed when looking for new software, have a look at the indispensable features of project management tools.

So, here they are.

All the features demonstrated above were taken from GanttPRO, a web-based Gantt chart tool used for professional project management.

In GanttPRO you can find all the pivotal features for productive project management and a bit more. You can easily plan setting dependencies, task hierarchies, and milestones; determining project calendar, and activating auto scheduling that will recalculate everything when dependent tasks are changed. The software offers customizable options to work with tasks allowing for bulk changes and setting priorities.

GanttPRO features like critical path, baselines, and history changes help you to follow the status of the project and implement it as steadily as it can be. It also possesses features that let you:

assign tasks;

log actions;

bring in team members or incorporate virtual resources;

set distinct values and specific calendars for each of them and manage their workloads.

For easy time management, you have features that make it possible to:

keep track of deadlines;

specify the duration for tasks or establish the estimated time;

track time spent on tasks by team members;

generate time log reports to supervise efficiency.

Its thought-out collaboration features will upgrade team interaction, making people aware of the things that take place in the project. And since any collaboration implicates easy and quick sharing, in GanttPro you can also find export functions to save the charts in common formats such as PNG and PDF, download project’s parts in Excel, and share projects on the spot in print or electronic version.

Budgetary matters are within the most significant ones in the majority of the projects. In this vein, GanttPRO provides a good deal of advanced functions for costs and budget management.

Altogether, if you are on a hunt for a robust project management system, foremost remember to examine which features it encompasses. If your objective is to get all of the features that an outstanding project management system usually has, as well as an intuitive interface and simple onboarding, GanttPRO may be a perfect match for you. There you will be able to create your first project and enjoy all the features in a matter of minutes.