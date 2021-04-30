Fuel spill closes off ramp at 5, 14 freeway interchange

The California Highway Patrol closed the Balboa off-ramp on Interstate 5 where it meets Highway 14 at 2:54 p.m. Friday in response to an estimated 100-gallon fuel spill near the interchange of the two freeways.

The closure was expected to stay in effect for three hours, said CHP Officer Elizabeth Cravig.

The source of the spill was a tri-color RV found near Sunshine Canyon Road, off of San Fernando Road and north of Balboa Boulevard, according Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officials have not yet identified the type of fuel that spilled.

The city of Los Angeles Street Maintenance Division was expected to pour sand on the fuel to absorb it. Humphrey noted there was “no indication that it got in any storm drain or caused any environmental harm.”