Garcia introduces bill to remove employment barriers for military families

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, introduced legislation Tuesday that would give military spouses with valid professional licenses in one state reciprocity in another state where their spouse is stationed on military orders.

The reciprocity would allow a military spouse to gain employment in their profession without acquiring a new professional license in the state where they’re relocating.

The bill would remove an employment barrier to “improve job security and stability for military families when moving on military orders,” according to a statement from Garcia’s office.

“Military families have enough things to worry about. They should not have to also worry about getting a new professional license every time their spouse receives new orders,” said Garcia.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, introduced a bill in the U.S. Senate with similar language to Garcia’s legislation.

Nearly a quarter of America’s workforce is employed in a profession that requires a professional license, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Universal occupational licenses allowing “states to accept certain occupational licenses granted by other states” are gaining popularity, according to a March 2021 analysis from the National Council of State Legislatures, which represents state legislatures and fosters interstate cooperation among legislatures.