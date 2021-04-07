Kentucky Derby 2021: Current Leaderboard for the Top Horses

The 147th season of the Kentucky Derby is just two months away, and everybody is excited about it. Fans and bettors keep on observing the changes in odds and leaderboard as the event is quickly approaching.

There are still ongoing matches for the participants of this year’s Derby. That is why the standings of the contenders are not accurately stable. For now, let’s see the current ranks of the top horses in the Derby leaderboard and their recent records.

Greatest Honour

Greatest Honour acquired 60 total points and $295,740 non-restricted stakes earnings in the leaderboard, making him the top one in the ranking. Trained by Shug McGaughey III, this Thoroughbred colt has been doing well in his recent performances. He also gained the odds of 6/1 in the last Derby Future Wager Pool 4, the third-highest odds next to Life Is Good and Essential Quality.

In all of his matches this year, the Fountain of Youth Stakes and the Holy Bull Stakes, he achieved first place in both races with a distance of 1 1/16 miles. He is now holding a three-steak win after his maiden win last December.

With his ranking and high odds according to TVG, placing your bets on him seems to be the right decision in this upcoming event.

Life Is Good

Being consistent on his standings both in the leaderboards and future wager odds, Life Is Good is ranked second, garnering 60 total points and $240,000 non-restricted stakes earnings. He is indeed part of the top talents in this year’s Derby by looking at his unbeaten record of three wins in all of his races and immense speed.

He was also the top one of the Future Wager Pool 4, with the odds of 2/1, followed by Essential Quality and Greatest Honour. He just keeps on soaring high as the Derby comes closer. And it seems like he is not going to lose any time soon.

His widely-acclaimed trainer, Bob Baffert, is definitely doing great on training this amazing colt. Well, that is the “Bob Baffert” everyone knows after all.

Mandaloun

Ranking third, Mandaloun has total points of 52. He also has non-restricted stakes earnings of $260,000. His odds in the last Future Wager Pool 4 were 17/1. This Brad Cox-trained colt actually had its redemption arc in his most recent race.

After his disappointing ranking, being the third placer only during the Lecomte Stakes, he rose again and finished the race as the first placer in the Risen Star against the same opponents in Lecomte― Proxy and Midnight Bourbon.

That result made Mandaloun rise on the leaderboards and wager pool again. Keep an eye on this amazing colt.

Helium

Helium is now standing fourth on the leaderboard, with the total points of 50 and with $255,492 earnings. He remains part of the winner circle, with no losses in all of his races. Fans and bettors must look forward to this Mark Casse-trained colt now.

His recent race in the Tampa Bay Derby marks a significant factor in his rising. Finishing the track as the first placer of the match in a 1 1/16-mile distance within 1:43.55 time, he is now part of the Derby contenders’ top horses.

Weyburn

Weyburn is now fifth in the ranking, having 50 total points and $165,000 earnings. Under Jimmy Jerkens’ training, he made it to the leaderboards as one of the top horses in the Derby this year.

He just won the recent Gotham Stakes last 6 March 2021, followed by Crowded Trade and Highly Motivated. He has been persistent in his past performances, even if he started low last year.

Essential Quality

Another Brad Cox’s horse is up in the leaderboards. Essential Quality placed sixth on the leaderboard, with total points of 40, and gained $1,730,000 earnings. He also had high odds of 5/1 in Pool 4 of the Wager. His performances are pretty stable, remaining undefeated in all of his match history.

This colt is such a strong contender in this season’s Derby. Even if the sports figure Jody Demlin is fading him, it is undeniable that Essential Quality is a quality pick as a contender for the next Derby winner. This can be mirrored in his statistics and odds in the Future Wager Pools.

Medina Spirit

Placing seventh, Medina Spirit has 34 total points and $14,000 earnings. He also gained 39/1 odds on the Wager’s Pool 4. His past performances are actually good, placing second on Sham and San Felipe Stakes and first on Robert B. Lewis Stakes.

Bob Baffert is definitely on the rise of training horses for every Derby event. And Medina Spirit is probably one of them.

Regarding the Event

The current leaderboard was last updated on 6 March 2021. As the Derby approaches closer on 1 May, expect sudden movements and changes on the rankings due to the results of the horses’ remaining matches, along with the betting odds.