L.A. County: All residents age 16 and over will be eligible to receive vaccine

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced Monday that county residents 16 and over will become eligible to receive the vaccine on Thursday, with sign-ups beginning as early as Wednesday.

Officials said the vaccine can be received by younger residents by accessing the county’s vaccine scheduling website at https://myturn.ca.gov/. The site will be updated Wednesday to reflect the update eligibility requirements, according to Supervisor Hilda Solis.

The number of cases in L.A. County are now below the numbers reported during the first stage of the pandemic last year, according to Public Health officials.

During a press conference Monday, Barbara Ferrer, Public Health director, said the numbers for L.A. County have dropped significantly over the past few weeks and that the number of outbreaks in institutions and facilities within the county have also dropped.

“The seven-day average number of daily cases by … remains at about 400 new cases per day,” said Ferrer. “Our daily case numbers for the week ending April 4 are now lower than what we reported one year ago, at the beginning of April last year, which as you know was at the start of the pandemic.”

Ferrer reported 411 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 1,226,191, as well as three new deaths in the last day, bringing the total number of deaths to 23,479.

As of April 4, more than 5.1 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the county, Ferrer said. Of these, 3.3 million were first doses and more than 1.8 million were second doses, meaning that about 25% of people in L.A. County, who are eligible to get vaccinated, are now fully vaccinated.

Of those currently infected with COVID-19, 470 have been hospitalized and 24% of them are in the ICU.

The number of local cases, deaths and vaccination numbers for the Santa Clarita Valley are set to be released later Monday afternoon.